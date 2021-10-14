EDMC panel approves new guidelines for spas, massage centres

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the new guidelines proposed by the civic body for operation of spas and massage centres, which includes a ban on cross-gender massage.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal had given an anticipatory approval to the new policy late September.

On Thursday, the EDMC panel approved this proposal, which will now go to the EDMC House for the final nod, officials said.

The new guidelines for operation of spas and massage centres will be applicable to all such facilities running in areas under its jurisdiction.

According to the new guidelines proposed by the civic body earlier, cross-gender massages will not be allowed at spas and massage centres and services will not be provided behind closed doors.

Service rooms at spas and massage centres will not have latches or bolts in doors from inside and such establishments can only operate from 9 am to 9 pm, according to the new policy. Rooms at these centres shall be provided with self-closing doors. External doors shall also be kept open during working hours, it said.

The policy by the BJP-led EDMC also includes possession of a professional certification by persons giving the service to customers. ''As per this new spa policy, only a male person (masseur) can offer massage service to male customers, and only a woman (masseuse) can offer massage to female customers,'' Mayor Aggarwal had earlier said.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also approved new stricter guidelines for operation of spas and massage centres, including a provision to ban cross-gender massage, to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in the national capital.

Also, it will be mandatory that details of all customers be kept in a proper register with their contact details, including phone numbers and ID proofs, according to the new guidelines proposed by the EDMC.

Spas and massage centres will have separate changing rooms for men and women, and the premises cannot be used for residential purposes, it said.

A proposal to open milk booths or kiosks in its parks to help maintain the parks, was also approved by the panel.

Also, a policy to allow use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as service area, subject to several conditions, was postponed by the panel, officials said.

The policy had been introduced mid-September with anticipatory approval of the authorities. A proposal to outsource management and maintenance of Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri for an initial period of five years, which had also received an anticipatory nod two weeks ago, was referred back to the executive wing of the civic body, officials said.

Chairman of the EDMC's Standing Committee, Beer Singh Panwar had earlier said that under the new guidelines, it will be necessary for the masseur or masseuse to have a degree or diploma or certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy.

No person without a degree or a diploma can be engaged in this work. He had said that all the employees would be wearing an ID card issued by the employer and they should be at least 18 years of age.

Panwar had said that it is necessary to get their police verification done by their respective employers.

The EDMC shall obtain the police verification of the owner or manager of a spa or a massage centre before issuing health trade license to it, along with premises verification, the civic body has said.

The name, licence number, details of licence, working hours of each centre shall be prominently displayed on the premises or on a building.

Panwar had said if any spa or a massage centre is found involved in any activity related to prostitution, then legal action will be taken as per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Apart from this, CCTV cameras with recording facilities will be installed at the entry, reception and common areas and the footage will be retained for at least three months, he had said.

Panwar had said in case of any violation of the guidelines, necessary action will be taken by the corporation authorities.

