Realme logs sale of Rs 3,500 cr in 9-day festive sale
- Country:
- India
Smart devices maker Realme on Thursday said it has registered sales of Rs 3,500 crore during the festive season sale between October 2-10 across multiple channels.
The company claims to have recorded a 1,200 per cent jump in Rs 20,000-30,000 smartphone segment compared to the festive season sale in 2020.
The company claimed that it topped the chart of smartphone brands on e-commerce platform Flipkart during the 'Big Billion Days' sale.
''We are overwhelmed with the response from customers during the realme festive days. We are glad to witness a remarkable growth figure from the standpoint of both sale figures (products sold) and values (value of sales),'' Realme India, Europe and Latin America CEO Madhav Sheth said.
The company said it sold over 1.7 lakh units of realme GT Master Edition 5G smartphones across all channels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Realme
- Flipkart
- Madhav Sheth
- Latin America
- 'Big Billion Days'
- Europe
- Realme India
ALSO READ
Women across Latin America march in favor of abortion rights
Flipkart to deploy over 2,000 electric vehicles in delivery fleet ahead of festive season
Skye Air, DroneeAcharya, Flipkart consortium to start drone-based delivery of vaccines in Telangana
We can be bridge between India, Latin America, says Colombian Vice President
WRAPUP 3-European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean