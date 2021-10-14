Realme logs sale of Rs 3,500 cr in 9-day festive sale

Smart devices maker Realme on Thursday said it has registered sales of Rs 3,500 crore during the festive season sale between October 2-10 across multiple channels.

The company claims to have recorded a 1,200 per cent jump in Rs 20,000-30,000 smartphone segment compared to the festive season sale in 2020.

The company claimed that it topped the chart of smartphone brands on e-commerce platform Flipkart during the 'Big Billion Days' sale.

''We are overwhelmed with the response from customers during the realme festive days. We are glad to witness a remarkable growth figure from the standpoint of both sale figures (products sold) and values (value of sales),'' Realme India, Europe and Latin America CEO Madhav Sheth said.

The company said it sold over 1.7 lakh units of realme GT Master Edition 5G smartphones across all channels.

