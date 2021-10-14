Left Menu

One dead, three injured as bus falls off flyover in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:35 IST
One dead, three injured as bus falls off flyover in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and three others were injured when a bus ferrying staff members of an electronics company fell down from a flyover here after hitting a biker, police said on Thursday.

The bus attached with LG Electronics Company of Greater Noida met with the accident near Bhatia turn of GT Road Kotwali area on Wednesday night when its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, City SP (Second) Nipun Agarwal said.

The deceased was identified as Brijesh Pandey while driver Mahendra and two employees -- Sunil and Yogesh -- suffered injuries, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the injured driver Mahendra by the brother of Pandey.

Apart from the police investigation, a four-member committee has been constituted under the aegis of the city magistrate to find the actual cause of the accident, officials said.

Executive engineer of PWD, additional regional transport officer, reserve inspector technical and police circle officer have been designated members of the committee, DM R K Singh told PTI.

They will submit their report within a week, the DM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021