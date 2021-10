BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Blog On Recent Operational Challenges

* SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BLOG ON RECENT OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES

* SOUTHWEST- OUT-OF-PLACE AIRCRAFT AND CREW RESOURCES CREATED ADDITIONAL CANCELATIONS ACROSS POINT-TO-POINT NETWORK THAT CASCADED THROUGHOUT WEEKEND&INTO MONDAY, TUESDAY * SOUTHWEST SAYS OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION BEGAN ON FRIDAY, WAS INITIALLY CREATED BY WEATHER AND AIR TRAFFIC CONSTRAINTS THAT STALLED FLORIDA OPERATIONS

* SOUTHWEST- WEATHER AND AIR TRAFFIC CONSTRAINTS WERE NOT ISSUE BEYOND FRIDAY, BUT IT TOOK SEVERAL DAYS TO RE-SET NETWORK AFTER INITIAL CHALLENGES * SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS DESPITE WIDESPREAD RUMORS AND SPECULATION, THE WEEKEND CHALLENGES WERE NOT A RESULT OF UNUSUAL SOUTHWEST EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY

* SOUTHWEST- FLYING TO &FROM FLORIDA IS LARGE PORTION OF SCHEDULE& DISRUPTIONS TO FLORIDA QUICKLY SPREAD THROUGHOUT NETWORK GIVEN POINT-TO-POINT FLYING * SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS CONTINUE TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL NETWORK SCHEDULE CHANGES TO MITIGATE OPERATIONAL RISKS AS WE HEAD INTO THE HOLIDAYS

* SOUTHWEST- GOAL TO HIRE MORE PEOPL WITH A GOAL OF HIRING MORE THAN 5,000 BY THE END OF THE YEAR AND WITH 50% OF THE GOAL ALREADY MET * SOUTHWEST- "THERE IS CERTAINLY MORE WORK TO BE DONE AS WE APPROACH NOVEMBER" Source text : [ID:https://swa.is/3FNeXi4] Further company coverage:

