PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 15

- Parts supplier Rubix set for largest London industrial IPO in a decade https://on.ft.com/3DHLlRn - Evergrande-exposed fund house Ashmore suffers fall in assets https://on.ft.com/3DMm8W1

- Sunak warned pension fee cap plan more help to financiers than savers https://on.ft.com/3j3k2ZR - UK to grant visas for 800 foreign butchers to prevent mass pig cull https://on.ft.com/3p1mALJ

Overview - Rubix Group, a mechanical parts supplier owned by private equity firm Advent, said on Thursday it was planning to list on the London stock market, with plans to raise 850 million euros ($984.90 million).

- Ashmore Group PLC on Thursday reported a fall of $3.1 billion in assets under management through the past quarter, citing change in market sentiment and investor risk outlook. - Investors have warned UK finance minister Rishi Sunak that his move to increase investment into British infrastructure and tech companies by diverting workers' pension funds into private equity will benefit the financiers more than the wider economy.

- The UK government on Thursday agreed to grant visas to 800 foreign butchers to work in Britain, in a bid to stop the mass culling of pigs due to labour shortage. ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

