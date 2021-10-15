TSMC shares rise more than 3% after quarterly profit beat estimate
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-10-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 06:47 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Shares of Taiwan chip giant TSMC rose more than 3% on Friday after the firm posted higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter and flagged tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rise compared with a 1.3% increase in the broader market .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
