Maha: Two shops gutted in major fire in Dahanu, nobody hurt

Two shops were completely gutted in a major fire that broke out in a shopping complex located in the main market area of Dahanu in Maharashtras Palghar district in the wee hours of Friday, a police official said.Nobody was injured in the blaze, he said. The fire erupted around 1.30 am at the shopping complex near Dahanu Road railway station, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:55 IST
Maha: Two shops gutted in major fire in Dahanu, nobody hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two shops were completely gutted in a major fire that broke out in a shopping complex located in the main market area of Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Friday, a police official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, he said. The fire erupted around 1.30 am at the shopping complex near Dahanu Road railway station, he said. ''A medical shop and a cloth center were gutted in the blaze. Three fire engines of the Dahanu Municipal Council were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flames after six hours of efforts,'' the police official said, adding that the cooling operation was currently underway.

The fire was triggered apparently due to a short circuit, but its exact cause would be known after a probe, he said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

