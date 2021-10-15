China shares end higher as investors look to policy easing
Chinese shares ended higher on Friday, supported by gains in tech and financial firms, but sentiment remained cautious as investors balanced expectations of policy easing against worries of a slowing economy. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 2.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 16.9%.
Chinese shares ended higher on Friday, supported by gains in tech and financial firms, but sentiment remained cautious as investors balanced expectations of policy easing against worries of a slowing economy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 3,572.37. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.38%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.36% and the info-tech sector up 1.26%. ** China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their interest rates unchanged, as investors continue to speculate policymakers might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid risks from stagflation.
** "We see some early signs of easing measures from policymakers; that said, the scale and timing of these measures have not been enough to meaningfully reset the caution in the market so far," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note. ** Energy shares jumped, with the CSI300 sub-index tracking the sector up 3.37% and the coal sub-index up 4.02% as thermal coal prices hit record highs.
** The real estate index fell from small gains to end 0.12% lower, with Chinese authorities expected to largely maintain property curbs, though may soften tactics aimed at the troubled sector. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up less than 0.1% on the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.884%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.81%. ** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4288 per U.S. dollar, 0.18% firmer than the previous close of 6.4404. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 2.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 16.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.12% this month.
