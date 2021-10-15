Guj: Deputy collector, TDO arrested for taking bribe

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a deputy collector and a taluka development officer (TDO) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in separate operations, an official said on Friday. The ACB on Thursday arrested deputy collector Nihar Bhetariya, serving in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, while TDO Amrut Parmar of Sutrapada taluka in Gir-Somnath district was held for taking Rs 5,000 from a contractor, the official said.

Bhetariya is a Class-1 officer of the Gujarat Administrative Service (GAS), he said.

According to a release issued by the ACB, a farmer and two of his friends had submitted applications for firearm licenses to purchase guns to protect their crops from animals. Bhetariya had sought Rs 1 lakh from each applicant for granting the approval, the official said. After getting a complaint from the farmer, the ACB laid a trap at Bhetariya's office in Dwarka town and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh cash, he said.

In a similar operation on Thursday, TDO Amrut Parmar of Sutrapada taluka of Gir-Somnath district was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor, a release said. Parmar, a Class-2 officer, had sought the bribe for issuing a completion certificate and release the payment for civil work awarded to the complainant, it was stated. Both officials have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)