Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street
Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index finished higher on Friday after strong corporate earnings boosted U.S. shares, but investors were awaiting Chinese third-quarter economic data due Monday for clues to policy direction. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 2.36%, the financial sector ended 0.95% higher and the property sector rose 0.47%.
Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index finished higher on Friday after strong corporate earnings boosted U.S. shares, but investors were awaiting Chinese third-quarter economic data due Monday for clues to policy direction. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 368.37 points, or 1.48%, at 25,330.96 after a two-day hiatus due to a typhoon and a public holiday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.32% to 8,966.17. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 2.36%, the financial sector ended 0.95% higher and the property sector rose 0.47%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which gained 7.96%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 3.89%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed 0.4% higher at 3,572.37 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.38% up. ** China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their interest rates unchanged, as investors continue to speculate policymakers might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid risks from stagflation.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.81%.
