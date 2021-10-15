Sebi invites bids to provide contract staff, security guards for Raipur office

Markets regulator Sebi is planning to engage an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office in Raipur.

In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices inviting applications from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's Raipur office.

Sebi said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator and housekeeping of office premises. Also, the regulator intends to empanel agencies for deputing security personnel for watch and ward of office premises. Interested agencies will have to send in the application to Sebi by November 1, according to the notice issued on Tuesday.

In June, Sebi had invited expression of interest from the interested parties for providing outsourced staff services at its office in Chennai.

