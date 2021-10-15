Left Menu

Germany rejects negotiations over Northern Ireland Protocol

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Germany

Germany rejects new negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which stipulates Northern Ireland's will continue to follow EU rules on product standards to prevent checks along the border, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published proposals to simplify the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the German government supports these proposals, the spokesperson said.

"The goal is to work with Great Britain to find solutions to implement the protocol and the European Commission has the German government's full support in this regard. However, we refuse to renegotiate the protocol," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

