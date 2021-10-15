Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

Strong results from a clutch of banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, propelled the S&P 500 to its biggest daily percentage gain since early March on Thursday, while data on the labor market and inflation eased fears over the outlook for higher rates. However, a Commerce Department report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show retail sales fell in September amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:51 IST
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs, which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks.

Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7% in premarket trading. Strong results from a clutch of banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, propelled the S&P 500 to its biggest daily percentage gain since early March on Thursday, while data on the labor market and inflation eased fears over the outlook for higher rates.

However, a Commerce Department report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show retail sales fell in September amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods. The data will come against the backdrop of climbing oil prices, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, factors that have rattled investors and have led to recent choppiness in the market.

At 06:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41.25 points, or 0.27%. This week's move into rate-sensitive growth names such as Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google-parent Alphabet looked set to continue, with their shares inching up.

Moderna Inc rose 3.0% after a U.S. FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and high-risk people. Western Digital slipped 2.5% as Goldman Sachs downgraded the storage hardware maker's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Coinbase Global, China-based SOS, MicroStrategy Inc, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital added between 2.3% and 3.9% as bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time since April. Energy firms including Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil gained about half a percent each, tracking Brent crude prices that scaled $85 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021