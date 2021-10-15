Left Menu

Maha: Loans paid, lookout notices withdrawn against Rane's wife, son

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:07 IST
Lookout circulars issued by Pune police against Union minister Narayan Rane's wife Nilam and MLA son Nitesh in connection with unpaid loans taken from a financial institution were withdrawn recently after the amounts were settled, said a senior Pune police on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Srinivas Ghadge said the lookout notices were withdrawn after DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) informed through a letter that the outstanding loans had been paid by the Ranes.

A police official said Artline Properties Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Nilam Rane, had availed a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL, in which she was the co-borrower, and the outstanding amount was Rs 27.13 crore.

Nilam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, had availed a loan, and the outstanding amount in this connection was over Rs 34 crore, he said.

The lookout notices were issued last month after both the accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPA), the official added.

