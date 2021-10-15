11 killed after tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed here on Friday after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned when the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal, police said.

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area here, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.

Four children and seven women were killed in the accident, he said.

The injured have been hospitalized, he said.

