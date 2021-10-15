Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:27 IST
Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices rose Rs 16.80 to Rs 311.20 per kg in the futures trade on Friday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 16.80, or 5.71 per cent, to Rs 311.20 per kg with a business turnover of 1,901 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

