Zinc futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Zinc prices rose Rs 16.80 to Rs 311.20 per kg in the futures trade on Friday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 16.80, or 5.71 per cent, to Rs 311.20 per kg with a business turnover of 1,901 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Multi Commodity Exchange
Advertisement