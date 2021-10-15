Left Menu

Health kiosks installed at Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction railway stations

Automated health kiosks, where people can get basic tests conducted at a nominal fee, have been installed at the Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction railway stations, authorities said on Friday.Passengers will be able to check their blood pressure, haemoglobin, sugar, pulse rate, weight by paying Rs 35 at these kiosks, an official from the North Central Region NCR Agra division of the Indian Railways said here.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:41 IST
Health kiosks installed at Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction railway stations
  • Country:
  • India

Automated health kiosks, where people can get basic tests conducted at a nominal fee, have been installed at the Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction railway stations, authorities said on Friday.

Passengers will be able to check their blood pressure, haemoglobin, sugar, pulse rate, weight by paying Rs 35 at these kiosks, an official from the North Central Region (NCR) Agra division of the Indian Railways said here. ''Automatic health kiosks, one each at Agra Cantt Railway station and Mathura Junction Railway Station, have been installed and these started functioning from Thursday. With Rs 35, passengers can get their health check-up done,'' NCR Agra spokesperson SK Srivastav told PTI. The kiosks were installed under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme, he said. Passengers can get their report through Whatsapp, Srivastav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021