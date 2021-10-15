EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to partly lift international travel curbs from Nov. 8 - official
20 that the United States would lift restrictions on such air travelers https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/us-relax-travel-restrictions-passengers-uk-eu-november-source-2021-09-20 from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe in early November. It did not disclose the precise date.
- Country:
- United States
The White House will announce on Friday it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from more than 30 countries, effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel, a White House official said. Curbs on non-essential travelers have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on such air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil, and most of Europe in early November. It did not disclose the precise date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Europe
- White House
- Brazil
- The White House
- United States
ALSO READ
Red-letter day in Indian cricket as women's team plays its first day-night Test: Jay Shah
Red-letter day in Indian cricket as women's team plays its first day-night Test: Jay Shah
Finance Minister of India Releases UN Report at Global FinTech Fest on 28th September
The European Table Olive, The Mediterranean Joy That Enhances The Vibrant Indian Gastronomy
Pink Ball Test: Australia opt to field; Yastika, Meghna to make debut for India