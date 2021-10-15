Left Menu

Goldman Sachs thrives on global dealmaking frenzy to post bumper profit

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.11 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. Goldman, which generates a majority of its revenue by raking in lucrative fees from advising on the world's biggest deals, reported a surge in advisory fees, as large companies and financial sponsors embarked on a slew of transformative deals this year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:08 IST
Goldman Sachs thrives on global dealmaking frenzy to post bumper profit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 66% surge in third-quarter earnings that swept past expectations on Friday, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity that has boosted profit at other large U.S. banks too.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.28 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.23 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $14.93 from $8.98 a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.11 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Goldman, which generates a majority of its revenue by raking in lucrative fees from advising on the world's biggest deals, reported a surge in advisory fees, as large companies and financial sponsors embarked on a slew of transformative deals this year. Total revenue surged 26% to $13.61 billion. Investment banking revenue nearly doubled to $3.55 billion.

Global M&A volumes have shattered all-time records. The pace of dealmaking has surpassed all expectations, with advisors struggling to cope with transaction volumes never seen before. Deals worth over $1.5 trillion were signed by the world's biggest investment banks in the September quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Goldman comfortably latched on to its top ranking on the league tables for worldwide M&A advisory, according to Refinitiv. The league tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021