Left Menu

Tala raises USD 145 mn in funding round led by Upstart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:08 IST
Tala raises USD 145 mn in funding round led by Upstart
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech company Tala on Friday said it has raised USD 145 million in Series-E funding round, led by Upstart with participation from the Stellar Development Foundation.

New investors Kindred Ventures and The J. Safra Group, along with existing investors including IVP, Revolution Growth, Lowercase Capital, and PayPal Ventures, also joined the round, which brings Tala's total funding to over USD 350 million.

''Tala will use the investment to accelerate the roll-out of its new financial account experience all through Tala's consumer finance app.

''Tala will also grow its world-class team across Kenya, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and the US, and pull forward plans for both geographic and product expansion, including crypto offerings,'' the company said in a statement.

The company entered India in 2020 and claims to have already had more than half a million users sign up for the platform.

Since launching in Nairobi in 2014, Tala claims to have delivered more than USD 2.7 billion in credit to more than six million customers across Kenya, the Philippines, Mexico, and India.

Leveraging the Stellar network, Tala also plans to use this funding to develop the first mass-market crypto product for emerging markets.

''This new investment will accelerate our path to becoming the primary financial account for the global underbanked and helping millions more people make progress in their financial lives,'' Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of Tala, said.

As part of this fundraising, Paul Gu, co-founder of Upstart, and Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation have joined Tala's board of directors, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021