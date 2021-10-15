Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 3.3 to Rs 1,278 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for October delivery moved up by Rs 3.3, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 1,278 per 10 kg in 10,430 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)