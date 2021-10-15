Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1908 hours: DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices rally to highest ever levels New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

DEL44 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves rise by USD 2.039 bln to USD 639.516 bln Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.039 billion to USD 639.516 billion in the week ended October 8, according to RBI data.

DCM12 BIZ-SUGAR-US India notifies 8,424 tonnes of raw sugar exports to US under TRQ New Delhi: The government on Friday permitted export of 8,424 tonnes of raw or white sugar under tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

DCM13 BIZ-EXPORTS-DIAGNOSTIC KITS Govt removes export curbs on all diagnostic kits, reagents New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases coming down in the country, the government on Friday removed export curbs on all diagnostic kits and reagents including instruments, which are used in detection of coronavirus infections.

DCM8 BIZ-COAL-POWER SECTOR Coal ministry to augment fuel supply to power sector from captive mines New Delhi: The coal ministry on Friday said it has taken various measures, including diverting the output from captive coal mines, to augment fuel supply to the power sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)