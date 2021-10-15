Euro zone bond yields nudge back up after rollercoaster week

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday, towards the end of a volatile week that saw them first hit multi-month highs then ease back as investors struggled to work out the extent to which rising energy prices would feed into inflation and growth. German 10-year Bund yields were on track, however, for their first weekly fall after seven straight weeks of gains that saw yields climb steadily from -0.5% at the end of August , lifted by strong inflation figures and signs of robust economic growth.

Yields edged higher after data showing U.S. September retail sales rose 0.7%, marginally below the 0.9% registered in August but well above the 0.2% fall forecast.. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 4 basis points to almost 1.57%, rising off 9-day lows hit on Thursday.

The retail data might assuage some concerns around "stagflation" - a rise in consumer prices without a commensurate increase in economic growth - which have left investors confused about whether monetary policy tightening might happen sooner than central banks are signalling. Those fears had driven euro zone government bond yields to five-month highs earlier in the week, only to be followed by two sessions of steep drops when concerns grew for economic growth and the impact from high energy prices.

Higher-than-anticipated gas import bills shrank the euro zone's unadjusted trade surplus in August, data showed "This week's bond rally makes the recent sell-off feel more like a pause in investors' love story with fixed income products than a serious break-up," ING analysts said in a note. "Markets are rightly concerned about Fed tightening but we lack a near-term catalyst to bring rates higher."

Inflation expectations have risen in recent weeks, with a market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation, the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap, hitting a seven-year high of 1.8694% this week. But much of the expectations stem from supply chain disruptions and a rise in energy prices around the world, which suggests that policymakers may be reluctant to endanger a global economy only just recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that Europe's inflation upswing is temporary, with no signs they are becoming embedded in wages. German government bond yields, having hit a high of -0.08% earlier this week, were last at -0.16%, up 2.5 bps on the day.

There was some good news from Germany, where the centre-left Social Democrats and two smaller parties plan to move into formal coalition talks, raising hopes that a government could be formed relatively soon. Other euro zone bond yields were also between 2-3 bps higher on the day, having fallen anywhere between 7-12 bps over the previous two sessions.

Investors now await the University of Michigan's measure of consumer sentiment which has often successfully pointed to slowdowns in economic activity before they happened.

