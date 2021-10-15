Left Menu

11 killed after tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed here on Friday after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned when the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal, police said.Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area here, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families from Madhya Pradeshs Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:35 IST
11 killed after tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed here on Friday after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned when the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal, police said.

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area here, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.

Four children and seven women were killed in the accident. The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi (40), Munni Devi (40), Sunita Bai (35), Pooja Devi (25), Rajjo Bai (45), Premvati (50), Kusuma (55), Krishna (10), Pari (1), Anushka (4) and Avi (2), the police said.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021