ECoR diverts, cancels train after derailment of goods train in UP

The East Coast Railways Friday diverted and cancelled certain trains in view of derailment of a goods train near Prayagraj in Tundla-Kanpur railway section in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day for which all lines were blocked, an official statement said.

The ECoR bound trains from Delhi which have been diverted are Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur special which left Jammu Tawi on Thursday willl run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Lucknow, Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Special from Sambalpur will run via Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur-Jhansi-Agra Cant-Mitawal-Chapramari, it said. The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani special will run on diverted route via Kanpur-Jhansi-Agra Cant-Palwal-New Delhi and Purvi Anand Vihar Special will run on diverted route via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad, the statement said. The Anand Vihar-Puri Special from Anand vihar on Friday will run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Stations, the statement said. The ECoR cancelled Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Special train from Anand Vihar on Friday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)