Over 3L challans issued by Delhi Police for Covid violations between April 19-Oct 14
Another 1,684 challans were issued for spitting and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.The unlock process began in Delhi in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. In following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.
The Delhi Police has issued over 3 lakh challans between April 19 and October 14 this year for violation of various COVID-19-related norms, of which the maximum were issued to people for not wearing face masks, officials said on Friday.
According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,09,187 challans were issued for Covid violations during this period.
The data showed that of the total challans, the maximum 2,73,080 were issued for not wearing face masks, followed by 30,315 to those not adhering to social distancing norms, and 2,645 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc. Another 1,684 challans were issued for spitting and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.
