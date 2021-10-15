Left Menu

World Bank-IMF development panel calls for steps to ensure data integrity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The World Bank-International Monetary Fund Development Committee on Friday urged the bank to take additional steps to "assure the integrity and credibility of data" in the wake of a data-rigging scandal involving its now-canceled "Doing Business" report that embroiled IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The panel, which acts as the steering committee for the World Bank Group, said in a communique that the multilateral development lender should take steps to create a culture where bank staff feel comfortable reporting wrongdoing.

"We call for stronger whistleblower protection and a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and misconduct," the committee said.

