Karnataka bank lays foundation for centenary building

Karnataka bank on Friday performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of its centenary building here. Established in 1924, the bank will be observing its centenary year during the financial year 2023-2024. Bank chairman P Jayarama Bhat and MD and CEO M S Mahabaleshwara jointly laid the foundation stone of the building proposed to be constructed adjacent to its present head office premises at Mahaveera circle.

The bank started its operations from a single branch at Dongerkery in the city in a very tiny premises primarily to cater to small farmers and traders. It later shifted its office to a spacious own building at Kodialbail.

Karnataka bank has always travelled ahead of time to cater to the varying demands of the customers from all walks of life. As the bank steps into the second century of its purposeful existence, it is going through a new phase of growth backed by optimum use of new age digital technologies, Mahabaleshwara said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)