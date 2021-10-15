Left Menu

China Properties defaults on notes worth $226 million

China Properties Group Ltd said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth $226 million as it failed to secure funds by the maturity date, joining a list of property developers in the country that are reeling from a debt crisis. The case underscores the impact of China Evergrande Group , which is struggling under $305 billion in debt, on the rest of the high-yield sector as liquidity dries up and sales slow.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:23 IST
China Properties defaults on notes worth $226 million

China Properties Group Ltd said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth $226 million as it failed to secure funds by the maturity date, joining a list of property developers in the country that are reeling from a debt crisis.

The case underscores the impact of China Evergrande Group , which is struggling under $305 billion in debt, on the rest of the high-yield sector as liquidity dries up and sales slow. Earlier this week, Chinese developer Sinic Holdings said it would likely default on bonds worth $250 million.

China Properties said it had failed to secure funds by Oct. 15, the maturity date of the notes, due to a "timing mismatch" and that it would not be able to make repayments until it had sold or refinanced some of its assets. The Hong Kong-headquartered company said its controlling shareholder Wong Sai Chung had assured he would continue to provide support to the firm through the liquidity crisis.

For now, the notes would be delisted from foreign bourses, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021