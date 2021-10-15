FINAL SCOREBOARD

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:37 IST
Scoreboard in the IPL final between CSK and KKR on Friday.

Scoreboard Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shivam Mavi b Narine 32 Faf du Plessis c Venkatesh Iyer b Shivam Mavi 86 Robin Uthappa lbw b Narine 31 Moeen Ali not out 37 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 6 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 192 Fall of Wickets: 1-61, 2-124, 3-192 Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 3-0-33-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-32-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-56-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-38-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-26-2, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

