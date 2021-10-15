Left Menu

U.S. gives Central America, Mexico another $20mln in humanitarian aid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:36 IST
U.S. gives Central America, Mexico another $20mln in humanitarian aid
  • United States

The United States is providing more than $20 million in additional humanitarian aid for nearly 700,000 asylum seekers, refugees, and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico, the State Department said on Friday.

In total, the United States has provided more than $331 million in such aid in fiscal year 2021, the department said in a statement.

