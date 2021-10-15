U.S. gives Central America, Mexico another $20mln in humanitarian aid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is providing more than $20 million in additional humanitarian aid for nearly 700,000 asylum seekers, refugees, and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico, the State Department said on Friday.
In total, the United States has provided more than $331 million in such aid in fiscal year 2021, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Mexico
- United States
- The United States
- Central America
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico president says electricity reform proposal has been sent to Congress
Mexico president says electricity reform has been sent to Congress
Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad
Mexico reports 7,388 new cases of COVID-19, 471 deaths
Mexico reports 7,369 new cases of COVID-19, 614 deaths