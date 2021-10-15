Left Menu

Shutdown called by proscribed outfits affects normal life in Manipur

Normal life was disrupted in Manipur on Friday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by several proscribed outfits against the forceful merger of the state and Tripura with the Indian Union on this day in 1949.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:02 IST
Shutdown called by proscribed outfits affects normal life in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life was disrupted in Manipur on Friday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by several proscribed outfits against the “forceful merger” of the state and Tripura with the Indian Union on this day in 1949. All passenger buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws stayed off the roads and shops remained shut in Imphal, owing to the call for general strike from 6 am to 6 pm by the Coordination Committee (CorCom), Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). Attendance in government and private sector offices were thin, too, on Friday.

However, there was no report of any untoward incident during the total shutdown, a senior police officer said. Various banned insurgent outfits observe October 15 every year as ‘National Black Day’ in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021