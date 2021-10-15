Shutdown called by proscribed outfits affects normal life in Manipur

Normal life was disrupted in Manipur on Friday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by several proscribed outfits against the “forceful merger” of the state and Tripura with the Indian Union on this day in 1949. All passenger buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws stayed off the roads and shops remained shut in Imphal, owing to the call for general strike from 6 am to 6 pm by the Coordination Committee (CorCom), Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). Attendance in government and private sector offices were thin, too, on Friday.

However, there was no report of any untoward incident during the total shutdown, a senior police officer said. Various banned insurgent outfits observe October 15 every year as ‘National Black Day’ in Manipur.

