Left Menu

Atlantia signs deal to close dispute over Genoa bridge disaster

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Friday a deal had been reached with the Italian transport ministry to close a dispute over a fatal bridge collapse.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:34 IST
Atlantia signs deal to close dispute over Genoa bridge disaster
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Friday a deal had been reached with the Italian transport ministry to close a dispute over a fatal bridge collapse. The settlement paves the way for the closing of a sale of Atlantia's stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to a consortium led by state-lender CDP.

A road bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed in the northern city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and triggering a legal battle. In a statement, Atlantia confirmed it would pay 3.4 billion euros to settle the motorway contract dispute.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, also said it had been told it would not have to launch a bid on Autostrade Meridionali as a result of the settlement deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021