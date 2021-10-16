Motorola Offers BIG Discounts on Its Smartphone Range During Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale Including the Newly Launched Motorola edge20 Series and Customer Favorites Like moto g40 fusion and moto g60

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The motorola edge 20 – one of India's slimmest & lightest 5G smartphones featuring a 144Hz 10-Bit AMOLED Display, a 108MP Camera System with 30X Super Zoom, India's first Snapdragon 778G and the revolutionary Ready For software experience will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 27,999 including an additional exchange bonus of Rs.2000.

• The newly launched motorola edge20 pro will also go on sale during the event and will be available at just Rs.34,999 including an additional exchange bonus of Rs.2000.

• The moto g40 fusion and moto g60 will be available starting Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively including additional exchange offers exclusively during the Big Diwali Sales.

• Priced at Rs. 9,499, the newly launched moto e40 will also go on sale for the first time during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale.

• Consumers can also avail an additional 10% discount on all purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions during the Big Diwali Sales on Flipkart from 17th October to 23rd October 2021. Motorola has announced some amazing offers across its smartphone range for Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale commencing from 17th October 2021, with early access starting 16th October for Flipkart Plus members.

Model Specifications Regular Price Flipkart Offers moto g40 fusion (4gb+64gb) 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera 6000mAh Battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz Refresh Rate Stock Android Experience INR 14,499 INR 12,999 (Including additional exchange offer of Rs. 500) Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions moto g40 fusion (6gb+128gb) 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display 64MP Quad function camera | 16MP Front Camera 6000mAh Battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz Refresh Rate Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 14,999 (Get additional Bank Discount of 10% on SBI Cards and EMI transactions) moto g60 (6gb+128gb) 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera 6000 mAh Battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz Refresh Rate Stock Android Experience INR 17,999 INR 15,999 (Including additional exchange offer of Rs. 1000) Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions edge 20 fusion (6gb+128gb) 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera 5000mAh Battery MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor 90Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED Display 13 5G Bands INR 21,499 INR 20,499 Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions edge 20 (8gb+128gb) 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ Display 108MP + 8MP + 16MP | 32MP Front Camera 4000 mAh Battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor 144Hz Refresh Rate AMOLED Display 6.99mm Slim Design Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor with 11 5G Bands One of India's slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones at just 6.99mm and 163gm INR 29,999 INR 27,999 (Including additional exchange offer of Rs. 2000) Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions edge 20 pro (8gb+128gb) Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 115G Bands 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display 108MP Camera + 50X Super Zoom | 32MP Front Camera Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 36,999 INR 34,999 (Including additional exchange offer of Rs. 2000) Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions moto e40 48 MP2 triple camera system 6.5'' 90 Hz Max Vision HD+ display 5000mAh Battery T700 Octa-core Processor Fingerprint reader and Face unlock INR 9,499 INR 9,499 Get additional bank discount of 10% on SBI Cards & EMI transactions * The offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart. Visit https://www.flipkart.com/ to learn more about offers applicable during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit motorola.in.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The Motorola edge 20 will be available for just Rs. 27,999 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale from 17th October 2021

