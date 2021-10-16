VVDN Gets Approval Under PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Equipment

Left Menu

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 15, 2021 PRNewswire --

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:25 IST
GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, announced that it has been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing by the Govt. of India's Department of Telecommunications. VVDN is amongst 31 domestic and international companies, which has been granted approval for Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing under this PLI scheme and has committed to invest Rs. 400 crores in the next 4 years. VVDN was earlier approved under the PLI Scheme for IT Hardware by MeitY in July 2021. VVDN has also applied under the PLI scheme for manufacturing of White Goods, results of which are awaited.

In the Networking and Telecom sector, VVDN has vast experience and expertise in design, development and manufacturing 5G Radio Units, Wi-Fi Access Points, Routers, L2/L3 switches, Unlicensed Band Radio, 4G and 5G CPE, and ONT, adopting the latest next-gen technologies including Wi-Fi 6 & 6E, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi mesh etc. VVDN specializes in the complete the PCB design and Layout, RF Tuning & Calibration, RF engineering, software, network functions, mechanical design and mass manufacturing. VVDN has its own R&D and manufacturing facilities housing Wi-Fi chambers, Wi-Fi labs, dedicated RF testing Labs, Test suites, and facility for complete pre-compliance.

With 5 world class manufacturing units and 10+ design centers across India, VVDN has extensive experience in doing complete R&D, engineering and manufacturing of products in the domains 5G & Datacenter, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, and IoT. Over the last year, VVDN Technologies has continued to expand its manufacturing and engineering infrastructure to support increasing demand of Telecom and Networking products. The company added new, dedicated and specialized SMT Lines to boost the manufacturing capabilities of 5G products (including Radio Units) and is expanding its infrastructure to handle much bigger PCB size- essential for Massive MIMO products. Recently, VVDN added a new die casting facility to its existing infrastructure which makes it fully equipped to do the high-volume manufacturing of die casting tooling needed for 5G and other telecom equipment.

Mr. Puneet Agarwal, CEO – VVDN Technologies: ''We are delighted to have been approved under the PLI scheme for Telecom and Networking equipment manufacturing. It showcases our strength in these domains and highlights our commitment towards Hon'ble PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the 'Make in India' project. The PLI schemes will go a long way in making India the new global manufacturing hub of electronic products. To meet the growing business demands we have invested heavily in our infrastructure and work force expansion, and will continue to do so, to help us cater to our Indian and global customers. It is a matter of great pride for VVDN to have been approved under 2 different PLI schemes.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

