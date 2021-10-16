India's biggest start-up showcase: Kuberan's House

Left Menu

In a scintillating move of sorts that will delight entrepreneurs and soar the spirit of innovation, arrives a televised show that truly means business. Literally, figuratively, and in every sense of the term.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): In a scintillating move of sorts that will delight entrepreneurs and soar the spirit of innovation, arrives a televised show that truly means business. Literally, figuratively, and in every sense of the term. Kuberan's House, the brainchild of Co-Founders: Sanjeev K Kumar (CEO & Show Director); Ram Gowda (MD & Show Producer) and Ranjith Royal (COO) - set to air on a top-drawer channel promises to be a front-liner.

Big Dreams, Huge Reality Kuberan's House gears up to unveil an opportunity for start-ups. If you're an entrepreneur - this show could swiftly usher your plans into the realm of reality. The venture, crafted deftly in tandem with PM Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' initiative, has cinematic hunk and National Hero Sonu Sood, as Host and Moderator of the show, adding to its robust appeal.

Sterling Highlights Variously hailed as "India's biggest start-up showcase" with the most powerful start-up investment decision-makers backing it, Kuberan's House will subject candidates to a four-prong agenda: Source, Screen, Streamline and Showcase. Handpicked and groomed entrepreneurs across India will have an enviable 15 agnostic investors - aptly named "Kuberas" - to help scale their start-ups, fulfilling them to deft fruition.

Apex Speak Sanjeev K Kumar (CEO): "We have already got over 19k applications, pan-India, and are now in the next phase, where we are taking the groomed start-ups to the investors through our show, which is going to be an invigorating prime time content."

Ram Gowda (MD): "There are several start-up forums across India, but none showcase and inspire other start-ups, and we are here to change the game." Ranjith Royal (COO): "We're providing India's biggest platforms to entrepreneurs to present their ideas, fetching investment up to Rs 10 Cr. per pitch."

Thrills escalate as Kuberan's House readies to unfurl a televised 'B.E.S.T'. Best Of Entrepreneurs & Start-ups Treat that is.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

