Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight services to commence from Nov 2

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said direct flight services between Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan's Jaipur will commence from November 2.

In a recent letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route.

''I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states,'' Scindia said. The Odisha government has been demanding for flight services on the route to attract tourists to the eastern state.

Pradhan had on September 17 written to Scindia, seeking his intervention to commence flight services between the two cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

