MP: Union Minister Prahlad Patel flags off Rajyarani Express after COVID-19 break

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday flagged off the Rajyarani Express, which restarted its journey to Damoh in Madhya Pradesh from Bhopal after around 18 months, an official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:53 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday flagged off the Rajyarani Express, which restarted its journey to Damoh in Madhya Pradesh from Bhopal after around 18 months, an official said. The train's operation was stopped due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, said an official of Bhopal railway division.

After flagging off the special train, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti boarded it to alight at Vidisha from where he is supposed to catch another train to reach New Delhi on Sunday morning, his office said. Damoh happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

