Gold ingots, electronic items worth Rs 1.16 cr seized at Chennai airport, 3 held

Customs authorities at the airport here have recovered over two kilograms of gold ingots and electronic items worth Rs 1.16 crore and arrested three people in this connection, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs that gold was being smuggled into India from Dubai and Sharjah, the authorities retrieved 10 bundles of gold concealed in the rectum of the three passengers who arrived on Friday.

Electronic items concealed in their baggage were also seized under Customs Act, 1962, a press release said.

In total, 2.55 kg of gold ingots and electronic goods were seized.

