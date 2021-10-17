Seventeen U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - NYT
The missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti, the report said, citing local officials. A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. The U.S. Embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment on the kidnapping incident.
A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. Violence spiralled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed over 2,000 people. The U.S. Embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment on the kidnapping incident.
