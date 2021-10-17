Left Menu

Pak blacklists Chinese company for submitting fake documents in tendering process: report

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:13 IST
Pakistan has blacklisted a Chinese firm and barred it from participating in any government tender for a month over the allegations of submitting forged documents during the bidding of a government project, a media report said on Sunday.

The Chinese firm, which has not been named in the report, was blacklisted by the Pakistan's National Transm­ission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn newspaper reported.

''[The Chinese firm] is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender process with immediate effect for a period of one month on account of submitting forged and fake documents,” reads a letter issued a couple of days ago from the office of the NTDC general manager.

However, NTDC said the order will have a prospective effect and shall not be applicable on the existing contracts under execution (if any).

There are a lot of Chinese companies working in Pakistan building up infrastructure and power projects.

