Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJets flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement. From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.
The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement. From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned. The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10 ITBP cycle rallies conclude at Rajghat in Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Delhi CM to announce 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution on Oct 4: Rai
Delhi Cong slams AAP govt over banning Chhath Puja in public places
Two arrested for robbing group of friends in northwest Delhi
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians