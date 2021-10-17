Left Menu

Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJets flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement. From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:39 IST
Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement. From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned. The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021