Bank of India cuts home, vehicle loan rates

With this cut, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50 per cent against earlier 6.85 per cent, and at 6.85 per cent against 7.35 per cent prior on vehicle loans, the bank said in a release. The lender said it has also waived processing charges for both home and vehicle loans till December 31, 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Bank of India on Sunday announced a cut in its interest rates on home and vehicle loans by 35 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively. With this cut, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50 percent against earlier 6.85 percent, and at 6.85 percent against 7.35 percent prior on vehicle loans, the bank said in a release. This special rate, which is effective from October 18, 2021, till December 31, 2021, is available for customers applying for fresh loans and also for those seeking transfer of loans, it said. The lender said it has also waived processing charges for both home and vehicle loans till December 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

