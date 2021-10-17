Left Menu

20 hurt as two vehicles overturn in separate incidents on same route in half an hour in Maha's Thane

At least 20 villagers were injured, half of them seriously, after two vehicles carrying them to a weekly market at Shahapur in Maharashtras Thane district overturned in two separate incidents that occurred on the same route within half an hour on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:49 IST
20 hurt as two vehicles overturn in separate incidents on same route in half an hour in Maha's Thane
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 villagers were injured, half of them seriously, after two vehicles carrying them to a weekly market at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district overturned in two separate incidents that occurred on the same route within half an hour on Sunday, police said. All the injured are local tribal people and some of them included children, a police official said. ''These are two different incidents that occurred at different points on the same route - Dolkhamb-Kasara road - within half an hour during the day. The villagers were on their way to the weekly market from Jawhar in neighbouring Palghar district to Dolkhamb in Shahapur. Both the vehicles - a pickup van and a jeep - that were carrying them, skidded and overturned,'' he said. The injured were first admitted to the Shahapur rural hospital. However, those who suffered serious injuries were later shifted the Thane civil hospital, the official of Shahapur police station added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021