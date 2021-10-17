Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:02 IST
WHO’s technical advisory group to meet on October 26 on EUL for Covaxin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI): The technical advisory group of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet on October 26 to consider emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, tweeted Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the global health body, on Sunday.

"The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere," she tweeted.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the WHO which held a meeting on October 6 to make its recommendations on Covaxin on EUL, among other issues, had earlier said it will take a call on granting EUL status to Covaxin in a week time.

The EUL process being carried out by the WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts - is centered on determining if a manufactured product such as vaccine is quality-assured, safe and effective, WHO earlier said.

The WHO is currently reviewing the data submitted by the vaccine maker and the date for a decision on the jab is "October 2021" according to the update available on the WHO website.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, along with Covishield and Sputnik V.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

