Couple run over by bus in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:45 IST
A couple was run over by a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in the Ramgarh area here on Sunday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said the deceased have been identified as Vakeel (55) and his wife Nasreen (50).

They were going to a market to buy some articles for the engagement ceremony of their son. As soon as they stepped out from the auto-rickshaw, a bus coming from the Hathras depot ran over them on national highway-2, he said.

Mishra said the couple died on the spot, following which a crowd gathered and staged a protest.

Later, officials reached the spot and convinced the protestors who then lifted the blockade of the road, he said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The bus has been seized and a hunt is on to trace its driver, police said.

