PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:48 IST
Difficult for middle class to travel even by road:Priyanka Gandhi on rising fuel prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at the government, saying it promised to make those wearing 'hawai chappals' travel by air but it has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much that it has become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road.

The Congress general secretary's attack on the government came over auto fuels now costing a third more than the rate at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines.

Tagging a media report on it, Gandhi tweeted, ''Had promised that those wearing 'Hawai chappals' (slippers) will travel by airplane. But the BJP government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much that now it has become difficult for those wearing 'Hawai chappals' and the middle class to travel even by road.'' She used the hashtag 'BJP lai mehenge din (BJP has brought expensive days)' with her tweet.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked again by 35 paise a litre and after this hike the auto fuel was now costing a third more than the rate at which ATF is sold to airlines.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

Petrol used in two-wheelers and cars now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre. All the figures are as per Sunday's hike.

