Delhi govt launches online registration for e-auto permits with 33 pc reservation for women

The Delhi government launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women on Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
The Delhi government launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 percent reservation for women on Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued. Those eligible can apply through the website of the Delhi government's transport department, he said.

In a tweet, Gahlot said the e-auto permits are an effective step by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital. The Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service to the city, he tweeted.

The Delhi government, under its EV policy, provides financial assistance of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of e-auto.

Any person having an Aadhaar number with Delhi address, valid driving license of a light motor vehicle or a TSR driving license can apply for an e-auto permit. A public service vehicle badge will not be required at the time of application. However, successful applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment, the transport department said.

The last date for applying for permits is November 1. Loans with a five percent interest rebate will be provided through agencies empanelled by the Delhi government, it said.

The government will also organise 'E-Auto Mela' at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, on October 25-31, where people will be able to explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.

