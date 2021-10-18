Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls on supply chain, inflation worries; Playtech soars

A survey of chief financial officers at top British companies published on Monday found that they expect supply chain problems in the UK to persist for at least another year and consumer price inflation to still be above 2.5% in two years' time. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as supply chain and inflation worries stoked rate-hike bets, while Playtech soared over a 2.1 billion pound takeover offer by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.1% by 0710 GMT, with HSBC Holdings plc, AstraZeneca and Diageo PLC among the top losers.

Softbank-backed online retailer and tech group, The Hut Group, rose 8.4% after it said it would remove its founder's "golden share" and seek a place on the premium segment of the main stock market. A survey of chief financial officers at top British companies published on Monday found that they expect supply chain problems in the UK to persist for at least another year and consumer price inflation to still be above 2.5% in two years' time.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat. Gaming software supplier Playtech Plc soared 56.8% after Australia's Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it will buy the company for 2.1 billion pounds

