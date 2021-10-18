Left Menu

THG's Moulding gives up 'golden share' after stock tumbles

THG said in May it planned to spin off the division into a separate company, with SoftBank having an option to inject a further $1.6 billion into Ingenuity at a valuation for the tech business of $6.3 billion. With the stock down 63% year to date, the group has a market value as a whole of $4.85 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:01 IST
THG's Moulding gives up 'golden share' after stock tumbles
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

THG, a rapidly growing British online retailer and tech group that is backed by SoftBank, said on Monday it would give up its founder's "golden share" and seek a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week. THG was rocked by a 35% share price collapse following an underwhelming investor presentation, forcing it to address corporate governance concerns more broadly.

Having delivered a bumper initial public offering last September, it has set out plans to spin off and list different parts of the business, prompting some investors to question the overall strategy, and its value. The move to drop the founder's special share will be closely watched in Britain where regulators are expected to soon allow companies with dual class share structures to access its top tier share indices in a bid to attract more tech companies.

"After the anniversary of our 2020 listing we feel that the time is right to make this next step and apply to the Premium segment in 2022, thereby continuing the development of THG," CEO Matthew Moulding said. Analysts at Jefferies said the move showed a willingness to engage on shareholder concerns, but that ultimately it would be strong trading and progress on the e-commerce front that would deliver a rebound in its valuation metrics.

Its shares rose 8% in early trading. A seller of beauty and nutrition products that also runs an e-commerce and logistics arm for partners, THG was hit after it gave an investor presentation on its e-commerce technology and operating platform Ingenuity.

Analysts said they were disappointed by the lack of financial detail provided. THG said in May it planned to spin off the division into a separate company, with SoftBank having an option to inject a further $1.6 billion into Ingenuity at a valuation for the tech business of $6.3 billion.

With the stock down 63% year to date, the group has a market value as a whole of $4.85 billion. The group, which owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic, makeup brand Illamasqua, beauty box service Glossybox and supplements firm Myprotein, has also said it plans to separate and list its beauty business next year.

The company will be hoping that the move to a more traditional corporate structure will start to assuage some of the concerns. Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed allowing dual class share structures for "innovative, often founder-led companies" for the first five years of a listing on the LSE's premium segment.

Dual class share structures allow company founders to maintain control at the expense of ordinary shareholders and are popular in New York and Amsterdam, the EU's top share-trading centre. They are already available in London on the standard segment, but shareholder rights groups who back "one share, one vote" oppose their introduction on London's premium segment where top companies list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021